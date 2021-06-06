Gozo Fast Ferry adds two extra trips due to high demand over Sette Giugno weekend

As from Monday evening, Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd will be adding two extra trips from Mġarr, Gozo to Valletta due to high demand spurred by the Sette Giugno long weekend.

The two trips will leave Mġarr, Gozo for Valletta at 7:45pm and 10:45pm, a company spokesperson said.

"We are adding these extra trips due to high demand," the spokesperson explained. "It's been encouraging to see so many people wanting to use the fast ferry service and leaving their car behind."

The Valletta-Gozo fast ferry kicked off last Tuesday, with two operators offering a scheduled fast ferry service between the two islands.

The sector was liberalised earlier this year, and Virtu Ferries Ltd and Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd stepped in to offer a scheduled service.

Operators are making use of two fast ferry terminals constructed over the past few weeks situated in Grand Harbour in Valletta and Mġarr Harbour in Gozo.

READ ALSO: [WATCH] Gozo-Malta fast ferry service set for 1 June with liberalised market