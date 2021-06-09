Second interconnector is no panacea, ADPD says as it calls on government to publish studies

Questioning the need for a second interconnector in Malta, ADPD is calling on government to publish the studies on which it based its decision to procure an added interconnector with mainland Europe.

"The interconnector has been sold as some kind of panacea by the other political parties. In a few words: it is not. Government should publish the studies which it relied upon to arrive at this decision," the party's secretary-general Ralph Cassar said.

He explained that the interconnector would not reduce overall emissions, but would instead see emissions shifted to the source of energy generation abroad.

"With an EU-wide carbon tax, the price of electricity generated from fossil fuels will still shoot up, whether it is bought over the interconnector or not," Cassar said, as he called on the government to explain whether or not it is wise to depend on foreign suppliers for the bulk of Malta's electricity.

"Has government given up on an increase in renewable energy? Wouldn't it make more sense to upgrade the electricity distribution system to facilitate the generation of more renewable energy from households and other sources locally? What about job generation in an essential industry - that is renewable energy generation, maintenance and research?"

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo added that the Labour and Nationalist parties are too busy arguing over which party first came up with the idea of a second electricity interconnector, and are missing the opportunity to discuss whether Malta should be weaning itself off fossil fuels and away from dependence on foreign energy sources.

Government announced on Wednesday that Malta will set up a second interconnector with Ragusa, after Cabinet approved the investment in a 200MW cable.

The new cable will run in parallel to the existing interconnector that currently connects the Magħtab station in Malta with the Ragusa station.

The project is expected to cost €170 million and will help cut emissions from the energy sector by 58%. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

However, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that the project will not substitute government's intention to continue investing in other sources of energy such as hydrogen.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party welcomed news of the second interconnector, but pointed out that it had proposed the introduction of a second interconnector in its strategy plan launched last February.

READ ALSO: Malta to get second electricity interconnector by 2025 after Cabinet green-lights project