PN nominates former Pullicino civil servant to ERA board

Christopher Ciantar has been nominated to represent the Opposition and Nationalist Party on the Board of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

His nomination follows the resignation of Simon Mizzi, the previous Opposition representative, who resigned on 3 June due to personal reasons. Ciantar will be replacing Mizzi on the board.

A mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Malta, Cianter posseses a Doctorate degree in environmental engineering, with a focus on Life Cycle Assessment and how environmental policies affect technological products throughout their life cycle.

His interest lies in the circular economy, and has been carrying out research in this regard, with a particular interest in biofertilisers.

Ciantar also chaired the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (SEA) audit team, that had to assess the extension of the 2006 development boundaries. Ciantar at the time was the rural affairs and environment ministry's own policy director.

At the time, the changes to the development boundaries through a Cabinet memo were exempted from the strictures of the SEA Directive by the government, on the basis of certification by the “SEA Audit Team” – headed by engineer Chris Ciantar.

That audit team was only appointed by Cabinet on 15 June 2006, six months after Malta transposed the SEA Directive, and a full month after minister George Pullicino announced the extension of development zones. A month later, the audit team wrote to MEPA saying an EIA on the extension of the building zones was not feasible.