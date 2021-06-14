COVID-19: One new infection as active cases drop to 54
COVID-19 update for 14 June | 1 new case • 6 recoveries • 54 active cases • 1,021 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 589,507
One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
589,507 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 260,424 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,109, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.
There are 54 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 419.
1,021 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 954,117.