COVID-19: One new infection as active cases drop to 54

One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

589,507 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 260,424 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,109, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.

There are 54 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,021 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 954,117.