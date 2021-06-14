COVID-19: One new infection as active cases drop to 54

menu

laura_calleja
14 June 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

589,507 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 260,424 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,109, while total cases registered stand at 30,582.

There are 54 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,021 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 954,117.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
