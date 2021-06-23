No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

636,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 264,650 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,149, while total cases registered stand at 30,595.

There are 26 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,629 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 969,704.