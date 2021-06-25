menu

COVID-19: Five new cases, 70% of adult population fully vaccinated

COVID-19 update for 25 June | 5 new cases • 3 recoveries • 29 active cases • 3,127 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Thursday 646,651

25 June 2021, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja
Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

646,651 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 303,939 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,154, while total cases registered stand at 30,603.

There are 29 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

3,127 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 975,102.

