COVID-19: Five new cases, 70% of adult population fully vaccinated

Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

646,651 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 303,939 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,154, while total cases registered stand at 30,603.

There are 29 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

3,127 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 975,102.

