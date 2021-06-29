COVID-19: Six new cases from 2,250 swab tests, 73% fully vaccinated

Malta has registered six new COVID-19 infections overnight and no recoveries, with the number of active cases now at 40.

Data released by the health authorities shows that the six cases resulted from 2,250 swab test for a positivity rate of 0.3%.

The vaccination programme has continued with more than 4,000 people receiving their second dose. The ratio of vaccinated people aged 16 and over now stands at 73%.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Malta registered 30,618 COVID cases, including 420 deaths.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.