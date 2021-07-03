New standards to allow 100+ attendees at cultural, corporate and sporting events

Cultural, corporate and sports events are to be allowed to admit over 100 people according to new standards published today by the Ministry for Health. The new standards, effective as of July 5, introduce a “bubble” concept for large venues, stating that if the venue is equipped to have physically separate sections – defined as having a separate entrance and exit, separate facilities, including staff, - the event can accommodate up to a maximum 100 people per separate section. This number will increase to 150 on July 19 and 200 on August 2.

Under the new standards, each section needs to be physically separated from the other, with staff and spectators from separate sections not allowed to have any contact with each other. Every section shall not exceed one person per four square metres of the controlled area where the event is to be organised, provided that the maximum capacity of attendees shall be capped so as not to exceed the maximum number of persons allowed at law.

Other new measures require a named and identified organiser for every event, risk assessments, and inspections and all tickets must be sold by prior reservation, as no door sales will be allowed. Admittance is to be exclusively on the presentation of a valid vaccination certificate. This also applies to staff.

Temperature checks are to be carried out at the entrance and alcohol hand rubs are to be made use of prior to entry.

Events must be of the seated-only type, with no intermissions or breaks. No dancing or smoking is to be allowed in the event area and masks are to be worn at all times. Audiences are to be seated in 6-person groups at least 2metres apart. Records will be kept of all seating arrangements for 28 days after the event together with the contact details of at least one person per party.

According to the guidelines, children aged 5-11 need to present a negative rapid test result done within 24 hours or a negative PCR within 72 hours from start of event. Children under the age of 5 need not have a test result as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian who is in possession of a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Pregnant women who wish to attend such events, will need to present a certificate from a medical practitioner and a negative rapid test result done within 24 hours or a negative PCR within 72 hours from start of event and shall attend at their own risk.