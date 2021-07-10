COVID-19: 109 new cases as spike in infections continue

New cases of COVID-19 have soared with 109 cases being detected in the past 24 hours.

The spike means that active cases now stand at 359, according to the latest figures issued by the Ministry for Health.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. 2 persons recovered from the disease.

3,164 swab tests were carried out, bringing the total number of tests performed in Malta to 1,012,577.