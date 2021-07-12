COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 179 new infections • Active cases reach 634

179 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday as the surge in infections continued unabated.

Active cases now stand at 634, after just two recoveries were recorded.

The health bullettin posted on Facebook gave no details on the new cases.

2,647 swab tests were carried out on Sunday, bringing the number of swabs to 1,018,448.

Till yesterday, 706,857 doses were administered, of which 372,052 were a first dose and 350,338 are fully vaccinated. There are 81% of adults aged 16 and over who are fully vaccinated.

No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the health authorities announced new travel restrictions that would make it mandatory for travellers coming to Malta to be fully vaccinated. Producing a negative PCR test alone will not be enough unless the person is aged under 12 or cannot take the vaccine because of some underlying health condition.

English language schools, blamed for the recent surge in cases, will also shut their doors from Wednesday.