COVID-19: 82 new cases, 293 recoveries

82 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths stands at 423, with no new deaths reported.

Active cases stand at 1,333 after 293 recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations have decreased by one, with 30 coronavirus patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Of which five is currently in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 37-years-old.

3,346 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,103,309.

Until yesterday, 765,417 vaccine doses were administered, of which 401,644 were first doses. 387,400 people are fully vaccinated.

