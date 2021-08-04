Firefighters put out grassfire in Swatar fields

A grassfire that erupted in fields used to let off fireworks in Swatar, just before the University tunnels, was brought under control by firefighters from the Civil Protection Department.

Thick black smoke was seen coming out of the area and load bangs could also be heard.

A spokesperson for the Civil Protection said this was "a normal grassfire" and said the load bangs could have been the result of unexploded petards. The area is used to let off fireworks.

Four firefighters managed to control the flames with around 1,000 litres of water, using two vehicles, the spokesperson said.

Malta is currently experiencing a sweltering heatwave, with temperatures going up as much as 37°C and grassfires of the sort are a normal occurence at this time of the year.