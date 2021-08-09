Mosta basilica to get €850,000 exterior lighting renovation

New exterior lighting will be installed at the Mosta basilica, community parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Muscat said this was part of an €850,000 investment.

The new exterior lighting will showcase the architectural elements of the basilica, use energy efficiently, and create the least amount of pollution possible.

The lighting will be controlled by a centralized system, so that it can be changed according to the occasion.

Muscat said the artistic lighting will not only help to intensify the aesthetics of the Mosta basilica but will increase the value of this much sought after site.

Basilica Architect Franck Franjou said that the lighting design is intended to give a certain glare to the building and its specific elements, such as columns, roofs and niches.

“All this will be done with the aim that everyone will be able to appreciate the details of the basilica, in a subtle and not exaggerated way, and in a way that increases the historical, cultural and artistic value of the building,” Franjou said.

The Archpriest of Mosta, Fr Bastjan Caruan, said that this project would increase the sense of pride among those who practice the faith and those who appreciate the national architectural value.