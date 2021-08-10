Technical issues with Johnson & Johnson vaccine certificate solved

The Health Authorities have fixed a technical issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine certificate that was creating problems with verification in foreign airports.

Towards the end of July, travellers who took the Johnson & Johnson jab reported that they were forced to contact the health authorities to have their digital COVID certificate re-issued due to problems scanning the QR code at foreign airports.

“This update will automatically be implemented once the vaccine certificate is reprinted from the website certifikatvaccin.gov.mt. The health authorities are urging people who intend to use the vaccine certificate abroad to reprint their certificate before travelling,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

For further assistance, people are advised to call 145.