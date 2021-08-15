Marsaskala marina: PN local councillors present motion for plans to be withdrawn

Nationalist Party councillors in Marsaskala have tabled a motion asking government to withdraw plans by Transport Malta to award a concession for a massive yacht marina in the locality.

The motion put forward by veteran Marsaskala councillor John Baptist Camilleri calls on government to immediately withdraw the public call issued by Transport Malta to gauge investor interest in the marina.

An urgent council meeting will be held on Monday at 6pm.

The PN said it is against the project as proposed by TM without first carrying out studies to determine the impact on residents, businesses and the environment.

"This is a disproportionate project that was crafted in haste. The south requires investment that benefits both residents and tourists but this has to be done in harmony with the community's needs and not behind everyone's backs as is happening in Marsaskala," the PN said.

TM's plans for a yacht marina concession were published last Friday and they show pontoons covering the whole of Marsaskala creek, practically leaving no space for swimming and fishing activities.

The authority on Sunday responded to criticism, insisting the plans were still at embryonic stage and studies will have to be conducted at a later stage when a list of interested concessionaires is made.

The plans for a massive yacht marina are opposed by several Labour politicians, including district MP Jean Claude Micallef, deputy mayor Janice Falzon and Third District candidate Alicia Bugeja Said.

Residents have also protested against the plans.

READ ALSO: Anger in Marsaskala over massive yacht marina plans, council calls urgent meeting