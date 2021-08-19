Workplace fatalities doubled in first half of the year

The National Statistics Office reported six fatalities at work between January and June, a 50% increase when compared to the first half of 2020. During the same period, non-fatal accidents increased by 23, or 2.1%, for a total of 1,131.

The majority of non-fatal accidents occurred in the construction sector with 17.2%, followed by manufacturing by 16.6%, and the transportation and storage sector by 12.9%.

The number of accidents in the administrative and support service activities also increased by 27.

More than a quarter of the accidents at work, 27.7%, took place in enterprises with 50-249 employees.

The largest share of accidents at work during the reference period involved persons working in elementary occupations, followed by craft and related trades workers.

Almost half of the injuries at work affected the upper extremities of the body, such as the fingers and hands.

Wounds and superficial injuries, dislocations, sprains and strains were the most common types of injuries recorded, the NSO said.