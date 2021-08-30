COVID-19: 34 new cases and 35 recoveries

34 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 440.

Active cases stand at 634 after 35 recoveries were registered.

32 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

2,362 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,187,198.

Until yesterday, 795,649 vaccine doses were administered, of which 413,205 were first doses. 412,062 people are fully vaccinated.