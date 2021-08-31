Police officers leave notes to swimmers not to leave beach bags unattended

Community police officers patrolled several beaches last weekend, closing unattended bags by attaching police branded tags as part of a crime prevention campaign,

The initiative was launched when officers doing routine beach patrols noticed that many beachgoers would leave their bags open, while they were swimming, with valuable items disable and prone to-picking.

“These tags are intended to serve as a deterrent to pick-pocketing and also to raise awareness,” the police said.

The concept of community policing was launched two years ago in Mellieha, spreading to 11 more localities. The programme has been considered a success and has shown that the police force is more effective in its crime response prevention efforts if the community becomes a partner in its operations.