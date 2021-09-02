COVID-19: 75 new cases and 54 recoveries

75 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 441.

Active cases stand at 704 after 54 recoveries were registered.

34 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two is in the ITU.

3,709 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,198,067.

Until yesterday, 797,562 vaccine doses were administered, of which 414,285 were first doses. 413,041 people are fully vaccinated.