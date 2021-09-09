Libya PM Abdulhamid Dbeibah arrives in Malta

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has arrived in Malta ahead of an official visit which is due to be held on Friday morning.

Dbeibah is leading a delegation of top Libyan officials, and will discussing bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Several ministers, including the Libyan health, transport and finance ministers, are accompanying Abdulhamid Dbeibah during his visit to Malta.

They will be meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela and Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo in an official visit on Friday morning.

Earlier this year Libya’s Abdulhamid Dbeibah had sought more support from Malta with travel visas being one of the requests.

The issue was on the agenda of a visit to Libya by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela in April when the reopening of the Tripoli embassy was announced.

In an announcement reported by Libyan news portals in August, it was reported that the Maltese embassy in Tripoli will start processing visa applications for Libyan citizens.