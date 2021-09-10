Iklin shooting: victim suspected of defrauding aggressor’s family

A 24-year-old licensed shotgun owner, Ryan Sultana, is the aggressor who on Thursday fired three shots and gravely wounded a 55-year-old man.

Sultana is believed to have allegedly chased down the victim over a personal matter, which might involve a fraud at his family’s expense.

On Thursday, the “heated argument” between the two drivers involved in a collision, lead to the shooting incident in Iklin’s Valley Road.

The shooter is an avid hunter, which indicates that the gun used in the incident was a registered and licensed firearm. The autumn hunting season is also currently open.

According to our sources, the matter probably goes beyond any road rage incident as was claimed, as the victim, only known for the time being as Ċensu, is an alleged fraudster with multiple cases in court.

The victim and the aggressor have known each other for quite a while, and Sultana was allegedly chasing him down before colliding into Ċensu’s car deliberately.

An eyewitness on the site of the incident recalled that Sultana was incredibly angry and aggressive towards the older man. The collision scene indicates that the Toyota driven by the Sultana, crashed into the Peugeot driven by the victim, after crossing to the other side of the road.

A source remarked that Sultana does not reside in Iklin but is often around to visit his grandparents.

MaltaToday reached out to the police for their comments but a spokesperson could not confirm any further details.