COVID-19: One death, 34 new cases registered

11 September COVID-19 update | 34 new cases • 723 active cases • 31 patients in hospital, 3 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 804,841 • Total deaths at 447

luke_vella
11 September 2021, 12:35pm
by Luke Vella

34 new coronavirus cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

A new coronavirus related death was registered on Saturday, as a 96 year old man lost his life.

Active cases stand at 723, after 50 recoveries were recorded and the total deaths stand at 447.

There are 31 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 804,841 doses were administered of which 1,938 are booster doses.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
