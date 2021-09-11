COVID-19: One death, 34 new cases registered

34 new coronavirus cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

A new coronavirus related death was registered on Saturday, as a 96 year old man lost his life.

Active cases stand at 723, after 50 recoveries were recorded and the total deaths stand at 447.

There are 31 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 804,841 doses were administered of which 1,938 are booster doses.