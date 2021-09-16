Cow feed distribution affected by Marsa scrapyard fire

The cow feed distibution across the islands will be affected by the scrapyard fire in Marsa, this morning.

No one was injured, when a fire broke out at a scrapyard in Marsa on Wednesday evening in Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi. The fires have been controlled later in the morning.

MaltaToday spoke to personnel from the Koperattiva Produtturi tal-Halib (KPH), a manufacturer and producer of animal feeds. The Marsa factory is situated adjacent to the scrapyard, and was engulfed by the toxic fumes that surrounded the area.

We were informed that all the workers were sent home for the day, for safety reasons. Due to the closure of the factory, the distribution of the feed will be affected, since they provide for farmers up the way to Gozo as well.

Robert Cauchi, the Group Chief Executive Officer of KPH Group expressed frustration that this is the second fire in weeks at the scrapyard.

“My main concern is the safety of the feed men. The feed is highly flammable and if it catches fire, the safety of our personnel is highly compromised,” added Cauchi.

He confirmed that the feed distribution will be most probably affected, as a result of the factory closure.