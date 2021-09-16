menu

[WATCH] Massive scrapyard fire in Marsa under control

16 September 2021, 7:45am
by Laura Calleja
The fire started at around 11:30pm in Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi (photo: Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri's Facebook page)
A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Marsa on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

The fire started at around 11:30pm in Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi. 

Police said no one was injured.

Reports have said that there appeared to be a substantial amount of oils and other toxic materials coming out of cars at the site.  

The Civil Protection Department is on-site to control the fire as well as well as a medical team. 

Taking to social media, Home Affairs Byron Camilleri said that the operation was ongoing but that the situation was under control. 

"All recently purchased equipment for industrial areas is being used for this operation," Camilleri said. 

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said in a statement on Thursday that it had been informed of the fire and would investigate the case and provide necessary assistance to the police.

