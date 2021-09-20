Two aged 90 and 99 die while positive with COVID-19

A 90-year-old woman and 99-year-old man have died after contracting COVID-19.

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, while 32 patients have since recovered, according to the Ministry of Health's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

As of Monday, there are 574 active cases of COVID-19. 22 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving care in the hospital's ITU.

Vaccinations

Over 811,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered until Sunday.

From these, 5,059 jabs were booster doses.

Health authorities have completed the COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout among elderly home residents, with preparations underway for elderly home residents to start receiving the influenza vaccine when it becomes available next month.

Booster vaccines are also being administered to immuno-compromised patients, such as those receiving cancer treatment.

A third tranche of booster vaccines will start being administered on 27 September to elderly people aged 70 and over who live in the community