COVID-19: 18 new cases and 49 recoveries

18 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 456.

Active cases stand at 523 after 49 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 23 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 813,115 vaccine doses were administered, of which 5,450 were booster doses.