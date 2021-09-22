menu

COVID-19: 18 new cases and 49 recoveries

22 September COVID-19 update | 18 new cases • 523 active cases • 23 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 813,115 • Total deaths at 456

laura_calleja
22 September 2021, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
18 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 456.

Active cases stand at 523 after 49 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 23 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU. 

Until yesterday, 813,115 vaccine doses were administered, of which 5,450 were booster doses. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
