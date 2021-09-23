Manuel Delia to leave Malta over security concerns

Activist and blogger Manuel Delia announced he will be leaving Malta temporarily due to security concerns and anonymous death threats.

The news was first reported on an Italian website as part of a wider interview on Articolo21. The portal said that Delia was being forced to leave Malta, including his family and children, while the European Center for Press and Media Freedom will help him spend time "in a safe place" until things get better.

On Thursday morning, Delia confirmed the news on his blog, clarifying that he will not stop writing while away.

"I'm going away to be able to focus on my work without having to give too much heed to nuisance phone calls in the middle of the night and the sort of noise that is designed to distract me," Delia wrote.

He added that he is not the only one with security concerns. "There are other journalists, activists, lawyers and state officials that are under a lot of pressure right now and have just as much reason to be concerned," he continued.

"I can do my work remotely for some time which is a relative advantage. They can't."

In his interview, Delia said that he was being threatened by criminals "inside and outside prison", that are empowered by a ruling political party.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Delia said that he had been receiving text messages personally directed at him, from anonymous numbers and from a US number based in Miami.

He was also receiving phone calls from blocked numbers, often ringing at nuisance hours.

The digital nuisances came at around the same time that his website was spoofed, while emails impersonating him circulated local newsrooms in an attempt to make him seem mentally ill.

Delia added that he does not think that the threats form part of a partisan campaign from any political party, but warned that reports appearing on Labour party media often intend on discrediting him, adding fuel to the fire and still fostering a culture of impunity.

On Facebook, Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi mentioned that three other people are receiving similar threats, but stated that responsibility lies with government.

"You, Robert Abela, didn't even have the decency to implement one of the recommendations from the three judges in the public inquiry. But what about that back of cash from Agius you received a few years ago?" Azzopardi wrote, referring to one of the Agius 'Maksar' brothers facing charges for supplying the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.