Health authorities and University of Malta in talks to ensure in-person lectures not impacted

The Health Ministry and the University of Malta are engaged in talks to ensure that the use of the Gateway Building for vaccination purposes does not impact in-person lectures.

"The booster doses, as was already the case with the COVID-19 vaccine, will be administered from a number of centres around Malta and Gozo," a health spokesperson told MaltaToday, confirming that talks were being held with the UOM.

Earlier in the week student organisations had raised the alarm that not all UOM students would be able to return to campus for in-person lectures.

A letter was sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela with both Health Minister Chris Fearne and Education Minister Justyne Caruana being copied. Signed by the Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi, ELSA Malta and the Junior Chamber of Advocates it lamented the “double standards” being adopted.

The problem is down to there not being enough lecture rooms available due to the fact that the UOM is leasing out the Gateway Building to the health authorities for the use of an emergency hub in case there is a COVID-19 spoke.

The building has five large lecture theatres and smaller rooms that cannot be used, making it difficult to find space to host larger student groups while respecting the 1m distance. University students shifted to online learning last year because of the pandemic.

Weighing in on the situation, PN education spokesperson Clyde Puli urged the Education Ministry to do all it can to enable all university students to attend lectures physically.

Puli said space should be found on campus for all students to “enjoy the experience and benefits of university life in full”.

READ MORE: PN urges Education Ministry to find solution for university students denied physical lecture