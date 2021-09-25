menu

COVID-19: 16 new cases, 44 new recoveries registered

25 September COVID-19 update | 16 new cases • 443 active cases • 17 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 816,136 • Total deaths at 457

luke_vella
25 September 2021, 12:45pm
by Luke Vella

16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered, with the total number of deaths to 457.

Active cases stand at 443 after 44 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU. 

Until yesterday, 816,136 vaccine doses were administered, of which 6,552 were booster doses. 

