COVID-19: 18 patients in hospital, four in ITU

18 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, according to the health ministry’s daily COVID-19 bulletin.

From these 18 patients, four are receiving care in the hospital’s ITU.

Malta registered 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 35 new recoveries.

Active cases currently stand at 421, while total deaths remain at 457.

Until Saturday, 816,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered. From these, 6,908 were booster doses.