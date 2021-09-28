Widespread condemnation after worker left for dead on Selmun road

Everyone was left in shock after a video posted to Facebook showed a worker left on a Selmun pavement after having allegedly fallen a two-storey height in a construction site.

The video led to widespread condemnation across the board, with several employer organisations and President George Vella calling for justice.

President - 'Authorities must find who is responsible'

President George Vella said that he hopes authorities will find who is responsible for the act, so that justice can be delivered against him.

"I hope the victim recovers. Whoever allegedly abandoned him in this cruel way should pay for his behaviour."

Byron Camilleri - 'No worker should be treated this way'

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri condemned the act, and said that no worker should be treated in this way.

He wished a speedy recover to the victim and said that he expects anyone responsible to suffer the consequences.

MEA - 'such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society'

The Malta Employers’Association condemned without reservation the incident and said that such abusive actions are unacceptable in a civilised society.

It appealed to the police to conduct the necessary investigations to establish what happened and to bring anyone responsible to justice.

Malta Chamber - 'a vile lack of humanity'

The Malta Chamber similarly condemned "the vile lack of humanity shown earlier today" towards the affected worker.

"The Chamber has always advocated fair and equal treatment of all workers regardless of nationality across all sectors of the economy," the statement reads.

It called on all relevant stakeholders and authorities to immediately carve out a strategy to tackle the issue holistically.

Kamra tal-Periti - 'Human decency before profit'

The Kamra tal-Periti (Chamber of Architects) described the incident as "another low" for the construction industry.

"As we discuss ambitious climate change targets, low carbon strategy, and the New Bauhaus Initiative, this incident is a stark reminder that some industry operators are yet to reach basic levels of responsible behaviour grounded in humanity and compassion," it said in a statement.

"Until contractors are required to possess a license to operate, which among other things would ensure that they adhere to construction regulations and provide lawful employment, we will never make the quality leap we require."

Kamra tal-Periti added that it is aware that discussions on draft regulations on the licensing of contractors are scheduled to resume shortly, after having been on hold since May 2019.

However, the Kamra will be insisting on licensing regulations that include provisions sanctioning or barring any contractors who were found to be responsible for serious injury or the loss of life of their workmen or neighbours through negligence.

"The industry must send a strong signal to 'cowboy' operators that all its main stakeholders shall adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards behaviour which is inhumane, exploitative, and negligent to its labour force."

