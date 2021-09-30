Ta' Qali-Pembroke water tunnel completed

The digging of a 9.5km tunnel linking the water reservoir in Ta’ Qali to the reverse osmosis plant in Pembroke was completed on Thursday as machines broke through the remaining rock.

The tunnel will carry fibreglass pipes that will enable the Water Services Corporation to blend water derived from the Pembroke plant with groundwater to improve tap water quality. The blending process will eliminate the need for water to be dosed with lime and hopefully encourage more people to drink tap water.

Journalists were invited inside the tunnel to witness the last part of excavation works.

Ivan Falzon, CEO of the WSC said that the difficult part of this €24 million project starts now, in order to get the best results in water efficiency, quality, sustainability and the stability of supply. He said that the project will be completely ready by the end of 2022.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU fund, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that this is an extensive project that was possible thanks to EU funds. "The aim is to improve the connectivity of the water supply and the overall infrastracture of the WSC," Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the project is in its third and final phase. She said the tunnel from Ta' Qali always goes downhill, as gravity aids to minimise energy consumption and if a leakage occurs, no water is lost.

Dalli emphasised that tap water is and will remain safe for drinking and the project will see an improvement in the taste as well. She acknowledged that a perception exists that tap water is not fit for consumption but this was mistaken.

She mentioned the initiative by the WSC to install water dispensers in public areas and said this is a start to encourage more people to drink tap water and ditch bottled water.

Falzon added that a study is being carried out and works are under way to reach a target of 20% of the population that consumes tap water.