‘No site in Malta suitable for racetrack’ says ADPD

Green Party ADPD has declared that no site in Malta can accommodate a racing track without causing extreme nuisance to residents or damage to the environment.

Melissa Bagley, a Birżebbuġa resident, candidate and deputy secretary-general of ADPD, said the locality could not take any more noise pollution, as “it is already bombarded from all directions.”

She mentioned that Birżebbuġa was already subject to elevated levels of noise from the Malta airport and the Freeport terminal. “The proposal shows a lack of sensitivity and care for the residents,” she said.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo emphasised that the Tal-Papa residential area, which is just 1,500 metres away from the proposed track, is already the most affected by the freeport and aircraft noise pollution.

“The Malta Industrial Parks is releasing land forming part of an industrial estate, on which only industrial development is permissible in terms of the Local Plans.

“No site in Malta can reasonably accommodate this racing track without being the cause of extreme nuisance to residents, damaging to the environment or both. Malta is small in size. The sooner this basic fact sinks in, the better. It should be realised that there is no room for projects such as this car-racing track. In part this is the price we have to pay for a lack of planning over the years,” Cacopardo added.

Cacopardo said both the PN and PL were willing to support this “madness” and accommodate the motorsport lobby for votes, at the detriment of the quality of life of the residents.

“ADPD will be at the forefront in objecting to the proposed development which is incompatible with the quality of life which Birżebbuġa residents rightfully expect. Only Green MPs in the next parliament can apply the brakes to this madness,” Cacopardo said.

