Opposition requests urgent parliamentary debate on Gozo court shortcomings

Opposition MPs have called for an urgent meeting of parliament’s Gozo Committee to discuss the shortcomings in the Victoria courthouse that have prompted lawyers to strike.

The request was presented to committee chair, Minister Anton Refalo, by Gozitan MPs Chris Said, Kevin Cutajar and Joe Ellis and the Opposition’s justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina.

Lawyers in Gozo are on industrial action and have stopped practicing in the court situated at the Cittadella, citing serious shortcomings.

The Opposition said that despite the lawyers’ strike lasting more than a week, government has done nothing to address the situation.

The Gozo court is hampered by a lack of trained staff, including no assistant registrar and no full-time court marshals. Complaints include the failure to have judicial notifications being made in a timely fashion, the lack of accessibility in the court building and documents presented in court that fail to get processed on time.

The Opposition MPs said despite these shortcomings, the government has done nothing to ensure the Gozo court works efficiently and effectively.

“This attitude by the government is leading to big injustices against all those who appear in front of the Gozo court and is also a sign of lack of respect for court workers, lawyers and the judiciary,” the PN MPs said.

