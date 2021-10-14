Third stolen consignment of Canadian cars intercepted brings tally to 12

Malta Customs confirmed the third discovery of stolen Canadian cars en route to Abu Dhabi at the Malta Freeport, bringing the tally up to 12.

“An intensive operation involving Malta Customs, Malta Police and the Canadian Authorities The streak of stolen cars from Canada seized by Customs at Malta Freeport continues as two Jeep Pick-ups, a Mercedes and a Ford Pick-up were found in four containers.”

It said that the discovery came after a number of containers arriving from Canada, en route to Abu Dhabi were inspected, with four of them found to contain stolen vehicles.

“The scanning equipment helped Customs Officials on duty identify the stolen cars in the 40- foot containers at the Malta Freeport. As with the other cases of stolen vehicles intercepted last week, the shipping documents did not tally with the contents.”

Customs said it informed the Canadian Authorities and the police about this third case, and an ongoing investigation involving Malta Customs, Malta Police and the Canadian authorities is ongoing.

So far 12 cars were seized; four Ford pick-ups F450, two Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, two Lexus RX350, a Jaguar F-pace, a Ford Expedition SUV, a Jeep Rubicon and a Mercedes G63.

READ MORE: Second case of Customs intercepting stolen cars on their way to Abu Dhabi