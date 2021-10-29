COVID-19: One death, four patients in ITU and eight new cases

Eight new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 461. The individual was a 68-year-old man who died while COVID-19 positive.

Active cases stand at 204 after 23 recoveries were registered.

There are currently nine coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 875,862 vaccine doses were administered, of which 49,953 were booster doses.