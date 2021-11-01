Chadwick Lakes road collapses

Updated at 1:24pm with Nationalist Party statement

A section of the road at Chadwick Lakes has collapsed and the area has been closed off.

The Mtarfa council warned the public to be careful after it received reports of the road's collapse overnight.

It appears the collapse took place on Sunday night while the island was suffering heaving rainfall. The council said the authorities have closed off the road.

During the summer the Energy and Water Agency and environmental NGO Nature Trust conducted restoration works in the area.

Malta has experienced constant rain over the past week as a result of severe weather conditions that gripped the central Mediterranean.

€5 million spent to restore the area - PN

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said that the collapse of a road in Chadwick Lakes occurred even though €5 million was recently spent to rehabilitate the area.

"It's only been a few weeks, and the shortcomings of the works carried out are already starting to emerge," the party said.