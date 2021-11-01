COVID-19: 20 new cases and nine recoveries

20 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered overnight, with the total number of deaths standing at 461.

Active cases stand at 226 after nine recoveries were registered.

There are currently ten coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 879,909 vaccine doses were administered, of which 52,915 were booster doses.