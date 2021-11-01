menu

Small plane makes emergency landing, no injuries reported

A small private aircraft had to land on the grass at Malta International Airport after its landing gear malfunctioned • None of the two crew members were injured

laura_calleja
1 November 2021, 3:47pm
by Laura Calleja
The aircaft can be seen in the distance having landed on the grass
A small private aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Malta International Airport after experiencing a landing gear malfunction on Monday.

An eyewitness who saw the aircraft descend at around 3:20pm told MaltaToday that the plane ditched on the grass as emergency vehicles were on standby.

In a statement, MIA said that at 2:19pm two crew members on board the plane reported a malfunction to the landing gear.

“Malta International Airport triggered its emergency response plan, and members of the airport’s rescue and firefighting team were immediately dispatched on-site,” the airport said.

MIA said that the crew landed the aircraft at 3:20pm following several unsuccessful attempts with no injuries reported.

The relevant authorities are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
