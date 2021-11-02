COVID-19: One death, 29 new cases and 16 recoveries

29 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 83-year-old man. This brings the total number of deaths to 462.

Active cases stand at 238 after 16 recoveries were registered.

There are currently ten coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 881,843 vaccine doses were administered, of which 54,267 were booster doses.