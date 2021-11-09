COVID-19: Active cases rise to 400, 35 new cases registered

35 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 406 after 10 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 892,243 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,037 were booster doses.