18 dogs confiscated in Pomeranian 'puppy mill' raid

Animal welfare officials have confiscated 18 dogs from a ‘puppy mill’ in Pieta on Wednesday morning.

The dogs were taken from a residence in Triq id-Duluri at around 10am.

Animal welfare officials were responding to a report that the dogs were being kept in terrible conditions.

The dogs confiscated were 16 Pomeranians and two Chihuahuas.

According to reports, the animals were being kept in filthy conditions, and some of the dogs were sick with Parvovirus – which, left untreated, can be fatal.

The animals are under the care of Animal welfare.