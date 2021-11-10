Abortion: women’s lobby demands ‘sensitive approach’ from PM and Grech

A categorical ‘ban’ on pro choice candidates or activists in the Nationalist Party by leader Bernard Grech has surprised feminists and pro choice groups.

In a vehement statement of intent, Grech on Tuesday said he would not have activists or representatives inside the party who supported abortion, in a staunch reaffirmation of the party’s long-led anti abortion stance.

But Grech’s uncompromising stance, a reflection of internal PN misgivings about a liberal wing, shocked observers.

The Malta Women’s Lobby said both the Prime Minister and the Opposition had to adopt a more sensitive approach to the issue.

“Whilst members of the Malta Women’s Lobby have diverse opinions on the abortion issue… we are asking them to steer away from the polarised binary positions adopted… because these benefit no one. Instead, political parties should allow civil society to debate this important subject whilst respecting all opinions, rather than taking one side or the other.

“No party has the right to stifle any discussion on any subject in a civilized country and we expect better from political leaders. If our political leaders want fewer women to have an abortion they should offer them more support, introduce free contraception and make the morning after pill more freely available. They should also adopt a comprehensive sex education policy and strategy that addresses these issues without further delays.”

PN election candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici recently filed a police report over verbal online hate speech directed at her, including comments made by a priest, sparked by comments on abortion she never made. The priest, Fr Andrew Borg, went as far as to describe her as “Hitler, a satanist, a murderer, a butcher and a criminal”.

The abortion debate in Malta came to a head when independent MP Marlene Farrugia presented an amendment Bill in parliament to strike off Criminal Code’s sanctions on abortion.

The PN quickly closed its doors on the decriminalisation debate, while the Labour parliamentary group said it will follow public discussion on abortion. PM Robert Abela reaffirmed his position against abortion but said he is willing to listen.

The Malta Women's Lobby is comprised of 14 groups: Women for Women, Mediating Women - Balancing the Media, Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN), General Workers' Union, Malta Association of Women in Business, Womens Rights Foundation, Women's Study Group, Attard Ladies Cultural Club, Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UĦM), Assoċjazzjoni Nazzjonali tas-Segretarji Eżekuttivi tal-Kunsilli Lokali u Reġjuni (ANSEK), Malta Employers Association (MEA), Foundation for Women Entrepreneurs, Association for Equality Malta, and individual members Maria Bartolo Galea and Maria Cutajar.