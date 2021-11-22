PM on new cannabis Bill: 'We want the police to focus on criminals'

Parliament continued its discussions on cannabis reform on Monday, with Prime Minister Robert Abela addressing the concerns of parents and social workers on lax cannabis regulations.

Under current law, anyone in possession of over 3.5g risks tainting their criminal record, resulting in loss of employment or other job opportunities. In some cases, people have been arrested for smoking a joint.

“We want the police force to focus on harmful criminals, not on citizens causing no harm to anyone,” Abela asserted.

He said several parents came to his legal office over the years with a summons in hand because their child was to be tried in court over cannabis possession.

“Some people would be given a fine or conditional bail. I saw people cry in court because the magistrate gave them an option for six months jail time if they reveal who they bought the drugs from,” he recalled.

Abela said he understands the concerns being brought forward by parents on the Bill. To these parents, he asked them to put themselves in the shoes of other parents whose children were taken to court over a joint.

“I believe, hand on heart, that this legislative development is not only important but also being done with a sense of responsibility,” he said.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Nationalist Party’s stance against the proposed Bill. Last Saturday, party leader Bernard Grech reiterated the Opposition’s cautionary position on the Bill while stating that the party does not want people to go to prison over a joint.

To this, Abela stated plainly that no one can be against people going to prison over a joint yet at the same time against the proposed Bill.

“You cannot be sceptical against the Bill, and then say you do not want people resorting to traffickers or drug-pushers in the black market.”

Under the proposed Bill, people over 18 will be able to have 7g of cannabis on their body at any time without it being considered a criminal offence. For amounts above 7g and below 28g the person could face charges in front of a tribunal with a proportional penalty, likely a fine.

However, any person with up to 28g of cannabis will not be arrested unless there is strong and reasonable suspicion of trafficking.