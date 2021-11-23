Zoo impact assessment to be presented in coming weeks, minister says

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo confirmed that an impact assessment over amendments to the zoos regulations in Malta is being carried out and will be presented in coming weeks.

Replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Mario Galea, Refalo revealed that the department responsible for zoo regulation hired AIS Environment Ltd to conduct a social, environmental and economic impact assessment of the proposed zoo legislation.

The contract cost €8,673, including VAT, but Refalo did not reveal whether the contract was assigned through a tender or a direct order.

When asked about the progression of the study, Refalo did not provide a conclusion date, but said the assessment is in its final stages. In fact, he said the report will be presented in the coming weeks by the contractor.

“After this is evaluated by the responsible officials, the legal notice will be put forward,” Refalo stated.

In 2020, government proposed the prohibition of big-cat cub petting at zoos in a White Paper, but relinquished it just 24 hours later following outrage by zookeeper and known Labour adherent Anton Cutajar.

Zoo regulations have so far remained the same despite the White Paper proposals.

Refalo said that the company responsible for the study will be in contact with Maltese zoo owners and the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, Mario Galea has been vociferous against the captivity of exotic animals in Malta and earlier in the month called for a boycott of zoos. He had also insisted that his position reflects the Nationalist Party's stance.