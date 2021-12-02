Notaries refuse controversial ‘tax arrears’ rate on contracts

Malta’s notaries are refusing to process any property taxes on rates introduced by a controversial legal notice for tax arrears.

Malta’s Notarial Council unanimously instructed notaries to process all property contracts and taxes due in line with standard laws, before the Council obtains all necessary clarifications from the finance ministry on the new scheme.

“Notaries must be in a position to give clients legal certainty, without any part of their contract being subject to some penalty because of this scheme’s serious shortcomings.

“Ignoring this directive could result in additional taxes or penalties due on future property transfers, the responsibility of which would be borne by both the original parties and the notary, due to the lack of clarity of this legal notice,” the Council said.

Various business representatives – the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of SMEs, and the Malta Developers Association – called out new taxation rules allowing defaulting taxpayers to not pay any tax due on the transfer of property purchased before March 2021, against their arrears.

The new measure would allow such defaulters to be exempt from tax on property transfers to the extent that they are in arrears.

Under the legal notice, no income tax and no duty on documents and transfers is payable on the first €750,000 of the value of any transfer made after 12 October 2021. When the value exceeds €750,000, the income tax and duty on documents and transfers on the excess will be chargeable at regular rates, but the portion of the transfer value relieved from income tax and duty on transfers shall be deemed to constitute the first part of the transfer value.

This rule applies to property transfers on buildings constructed at least 20 years before date of transfer; vacant property on the date of transfer for at least seven consecutive years.

The measure was dubbed an unfair practice by the Chamber of Commerce. “Like every other scheme intended to bring taxpayers in order, this scheme benefits only the defaulters, and does not consider those who have their tax payments in order.”

Even Malta’s construction lobby said the measure was discriminatory. “The MDA agrees that government should find a way to collect tax arrears from defaulting tax-payers but there are various ways how this can be done without creating an unlevel playing field,” MDA director-general Deborah Schembri said.

Schembri said the measure would lead to unfair competition, with anyone benefitting from such incentive being in a position to offer the property at a better price to that of the developer. “MDA encourages government to consult the Association before issuing such measures as what are meant to be incentives for some, directly and negatively impact the industry.”

MDA added that the measure is also discriminatory against people who are not owners of immovable property, and insisted that this is not an amnesty for developers. “This is because developers pay their final withholding tax with every contract signed and therefore, as developers who pay their tax at source they will not be benefitting from such incentive,” Schembri said.

The rules were slammed the Malta Institute of Taxation and the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners called them “undesirable and untenable”.

“It’s beyond our comprehension,” the MIT-IFSP said. “Since Malta was greylisted earlier this year, both the Malta Institute of Taxation and the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners have been actively participating in and contributing to national efforts to procure Malta’s removal from the greylist. In the opinion of the institutes, the publication of the rules is not helpful in this regard.”

But finance minister Clyde Caruana said the scheme will not be repealed, despite it receiving widespread criticism from stakeholders. “I don’t see the point of cancelling the scheme at this stage. There were also accusations that we are trying to do something that goes against FATF, greylisting, etc. That’s far from the truth,” Caruana said.

Caruana said the measure was intended to cover tax arrears as much as possible. “I have every intention to get as much as possible of these arrears into the government’s coffers.”

The Nationalist Party had said it would be tabling a motion in parliament to repeal legal notice. The party said it had “reservations” that were yet to be addressed even the legal notice would be in force from 8 November.