COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise to 26, four admitted to ITU

87 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, while hospitalisations have risen by four patients, according to the Health Ministry.

61 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,363.

Malta has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the world grapples with the new Omicron variant.

There are no known cases of the variant in Malta, but hospitaliations appear to be rising.

The latest data shows that 26 patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital for the virus, four of whom are receiving intensive therapy.

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 468 deaths.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine booster has continued at a steady pace with over 141,000 doses having been administered so far.