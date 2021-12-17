PN: ‘Robert Abela should immediately sack Byron Camilleri’

The Nationalist Party is calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to immediately sack Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri following the conclusions of the inquiry into the Corradino prison.

Earlier today in a press conference, Camilleri announced the conclusions and recommendations of the inquiry, and confirmed the permanent removal of former prison director Alex Dalli.

“The conclusions of the report confirm the sorry situation at the Corradino Correctional Facility,” Beppe Fenech Adami stated.

“For years, Minister Byron Camilleri defended the detention system that led to record deaths in prison. Today we have confirmation of what the Opposition had emphasised for so long. The inquiry confirmed that the necessary rehabilitation process for inmates failed.”

According to Fenech Adami, the inquiry confirmed that no significant investment was made along the years to address the overpopulation issue in prison.

However, the inquiry conclusions have not yet been published.

“The same inquiry condemned the authoritarian system that broke the morale of the prison guards and all those that work in prison.”

He emphasised that PN leader Bernard Grech had called for the sack of former prison director Alex Dalli, while no action was taken following numerous deaths in prison.

“Camilleri is politically responsible for these failures. The only way forward for Minister Camilleri is to apologise for covering up the abuse, defending the indefensible and reacting only when the situation was no longer under control,” Fenech Adami said.