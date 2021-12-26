PN calls for 'serious' self-testing system to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Nationalist Party called for additional human resources within the contact tracing team, a quicker booster roll out and a serious self testing system to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

Mirroring the situation in Europe and the rest of the world, Malta has seen record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a statement on Sunday, PN emphasised that due to the rise in patients are currently receiving care at Mater Dei hospital, pressure is piling on the front liners and health services.

“The rise in patients is leading to cancellations of operations, appointments and treatment. The situation is negatively effecting the sick and those in need,” PN said.

It called for serious and concrete action, transparent decisions as well as enforcement of measures that mitigate the spread of the virus in the community. "A quicker booster roll-out offers better resistance against the virus and a stable herd immunity. This should be accompanied by quick testing and an efficient contact tracing system. That is why there’s a need for more testing sites."

PN also called for additional human resources within the contact tracing team.

"There is a need for a proper system of responsible self-testing, registered through the Public Health Authority. This would reduced the load off PCR and Rapid Testing within the community."

It also argued that a negative Rapid Test should be acquired before one gets out of quarantine.

"For this reason, rapid and timely interventions are required to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community," PN concluded.