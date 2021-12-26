Annual charity telethon l-Istrina raises €5.8 million

The annual charity telethon in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, L-Istrina raised €5.8 million on Sunday.

The telethon kicked off on Sunday at noon and ended at midnight. This year's edition raised €700,000 less than last year when €6.5 million were collected.

L-Istrina has been held every Boxing Day since 1995. The MCCF funds expensive treatment abroad or medicines that are not on the government formulary for Maltese patients.

Head of MCCF and President of Malta George Vella could not be physically present for this year's event, since he and his wife are in quarantine. He kickstarted the telethon virtually, appealing for donations towards those in need, and for unity.

"Let’s forget what divides us, unite through this marathon and contribute towards the victims of illnesses," President Vella stated.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna called on everyone to be generous and contribute towards a common aim and, “be compassionate with those who are suffering.” He compared donations to a drop of fresh water in an ocean of bitterness.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed for all to look beyond political colours. “We have all donated presents to our loved ones yesterday, so now let’s all donate with love to those in need.” This week, the Nationalist Party disassociated itself from calls made by party supporters to boycott the event, following President George Vella’s signing of the cannabis law.

Prime Minister Robert Abela utilised the national platform to reiterate his appeal for all to take the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster dose, in the face of a spike in cases. " I also appeal to everyone to contribute and donate whatever they can to help those in need. This is a feast of generosity."

The marathon was broadcast live on all local television stations.